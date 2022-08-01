QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,967 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

