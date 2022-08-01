Credit Suisse Group Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $34.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.28.

Shopify stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,341,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

