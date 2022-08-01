Truist Financial Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $67.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.