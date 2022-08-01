Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

GRMN stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.



