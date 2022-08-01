Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

GRMN stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

