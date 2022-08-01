Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $246.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $219.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

ROK stock opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

