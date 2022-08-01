Hovde Group Upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to “Outperform”

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 68,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

