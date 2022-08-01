Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PING. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $76,424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

