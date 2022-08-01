NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.07 on Thursday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $907.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132,197 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

