NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.07 on Thursday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $907.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.68.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
