Citigroup Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $77.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

