Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,907,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,029,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

