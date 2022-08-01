Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,838,000 after buying an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.86.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $213.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

