Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,107 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.49 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.