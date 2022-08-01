Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 768.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

