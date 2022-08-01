Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $16.70 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.