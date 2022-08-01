Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 328,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 475,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

