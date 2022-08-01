Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Expands By 81.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

