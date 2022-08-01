Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Expands By 81.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MYD opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
