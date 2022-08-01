Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the June 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.