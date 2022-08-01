Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the June 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:ETW opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.