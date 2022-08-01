AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,970 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 452.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 129,475 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

