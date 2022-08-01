Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 85 to SEK 80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.52.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

