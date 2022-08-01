Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elkem ASA from 43.00 to 40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Monday. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.