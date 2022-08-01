Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.56. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Stories

