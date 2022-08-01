Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Expands By 83.4%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 998.4 days.

Dufry Trading Up 6.0 %

DFRYF opened at $38.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Dufry has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

