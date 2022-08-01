Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Expands By 83.4%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 998.4 days.
Dufry Trading Up 6.0 %
DFRYF opened at $38.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Dufry has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $59.55.
About Dufry
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.