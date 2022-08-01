Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth $155,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

ETB opened at $16.54 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.