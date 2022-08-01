PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PetroTal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.52 on Monday. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
About PetroTal
