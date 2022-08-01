PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PetroTal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.52 on Monday. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.