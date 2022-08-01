Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,882 shares of company stock worth $97,081 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 93,318 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 67.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $12.89 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

