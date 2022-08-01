AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFTR. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $242,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

