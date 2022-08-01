Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 30.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of APVO opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $22.08.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.44). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
APVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
