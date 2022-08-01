Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,788.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

