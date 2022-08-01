Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 864,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyme Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tyme Technologies stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Tyme Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

