Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Decreases By 23.8%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $0.20 on Monday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Virtual Cloud Technologies

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

