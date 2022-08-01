Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

