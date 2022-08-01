Trainline (LON:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $403.10

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 403.10 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 398.10 ($4.80), with a volume of 132546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396.20 ($4.77).

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.52) to GBX 354 ($4.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.84) to GBX 371 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.24) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 365 ($4.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.29. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.48.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,474.70).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

