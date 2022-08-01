Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Expands By 47.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

