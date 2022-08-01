Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BLCM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

