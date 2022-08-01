Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expands By 42.8%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 903,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASMB. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

ASMB opened at $2.07 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Featured Articles

