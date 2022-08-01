1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOW. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCOW opened at $9.98 on Monday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

