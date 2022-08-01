Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Up 48.8% in July

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,666 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of ANZUW opened at $0.10 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.