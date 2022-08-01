Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Drops By 25.3%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angion Biomedica

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,606.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Angion Biomedica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 338,220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Stock Performance

ANGN opened at $1.08 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

