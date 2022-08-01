Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Decreases By 31.8%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

AUBN opened at $27.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

