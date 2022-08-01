Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Decreases By 31.8%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance
AUBN opened at $27.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.53.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.