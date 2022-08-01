Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics accounts for 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

