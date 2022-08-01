Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.