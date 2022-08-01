Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $33,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,060. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

