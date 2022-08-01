Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.86.

OSTK opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 106.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 93.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

