MKM Partners Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

MKM Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.
Poshmark Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:POSH opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $838.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.
Insider Activity at Poshmark
In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851.
Institutional Trading of Poshmark
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Poshmark Company Profile
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poshmark (POSH)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.