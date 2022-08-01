Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America restated a maintains rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.86.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.