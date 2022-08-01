DA Davidson Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $815.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $742.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $703.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.23. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

