Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

About Plumas Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.