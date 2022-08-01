Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Plumas Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30.
Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.
Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.