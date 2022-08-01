PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Stephens

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PACW. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,850,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,809,000 after buying an additional 78,424 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

