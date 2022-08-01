Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 314,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,437,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.