Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.
Plexus Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of PLXS stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $196,738.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $2,356,021 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
