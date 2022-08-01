Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $196,738.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $2,356,021 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

